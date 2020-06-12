Top

Azerbaijani oil price drops more than 4%

​Azerbaijani oil price drops more than 4%

The Azerbaijani oil price has fallen.

The price of Azeri Light crude oil went down $ 1.69 or 4.02% to $ 40.33 a barrel.

Azeri LT CIF showed the record low on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high in July 2008 ($149.66).

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!