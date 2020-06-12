​Azerbaijani oil price drops more than 4%

The Azerbaijani oil price has fallen.
The price of Azeri Light crude oil went down $ 1.69 or 4.02% to $ 40.33 a barrel.
Azeri LT CIF showed the record low on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high in July 2008 ($149.66).
