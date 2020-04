© getty https://report.az/storage/news/6882d6fe813d9d8a78de89e37d074735/a8dd27e1-535d-4744-ad93-0f6a6ad59805_292.jpg

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF crude oil traded in the financial markets has dropped by $0.15 or 0.41%, settling at $36.47 per barrel, Report informs.

Notably, the record low of Azeri LT CIF was registered in December 2001 ($19.15), and the all-time high was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).