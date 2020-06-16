Top

Azerbaijani oil goes up

The Azerbaijani oil price has slightly increased.

The price of Azeri Light crude oil went up by $ 0.01 or 0.02% to $ 40.38 per barrel.

Azeri LT CIF showed the record low on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high in July 2008 ($149.66).

