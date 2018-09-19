Azerbaijani oil exposition opened at SOCAR

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku.19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani oil exposition opened today at the head office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) ahead of anniversary of signing of the Contract of the Century and the Day of Oilmen - a professional holiday of workers of oil and gas sector, Report informs.

The ceremony was attended by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT) Gary Jones, management of SOCAR and BP and leading oilmen.

The exposition features the history of Azerbaijani oil and glorious stages of development, as well as achievements gained in the recent years. The visual information about leading areas, interactive imageries and models drew attention to the exposition.

A video on the Day of Oilmen, SOCAR’s activity and achievements gained in oil and gas sector during the past years was displayed at the solemn ceremony.

Making an opening speech, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev congratulated all oilmen on the professional holiday. He noted that highly-skilled, hard-working oilmen are our most precious treasure: "The selfless labor of these oilmen promotes SOCAR enhancement year-by-year. The investments we have made since 2008 in different areas in order to diversify business portfolio, reduce dependence on any area or product to minimum are producing effects. There are new horizons, great perspectives ahead of us."

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that this symbolic day, which reflects the history of Azerbaijan’s oil industry and global significance as an energy country, is the embodiment of high appreciation showed by nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev tothe glorious labor of our oilmen: "By signing the Contract of the Century on September 20, 1994, Azerbaijan received a new status with its oil and drew the shapes of its future energy policy. Heydar Aliyev said at one of his meetings in 1996 that the contract signed in 1994 is intended for 30 years. I’m sure that our practical works will extend this contract. Because new opportunities will appear. The extension of the contract up to 2050 thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s policy justified nationwide leader’s expectations and showed that our country follows a clear path."

BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT) Gary Jones noted that Azerbaijan’s development during the past 20 years, world-class energy infrastructure created here and unmatched oil and gas projects have turned our country into an international energy hub: "The main heroes of these projects are country's numerous oilmen. By marking the Day of Oilmen we appreciate their labor and achievements. They deserve our deep respect and love. They will always be an example for new-generation oilmen and the younger generation must try to be like them."

Then the prizes were presented to winners in the 'Best of the year' nomination by results of 2017.

On August 16, 2001 Nationwide Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev signed a decree under which September 20 is marked as the Day of Oilmen in Azerbaijan. On the eve of the holiday, representatives of SOCAR management and representatives of a several thousand strong team visited Heydar Aliyev’s grave in the Alley of Honor. As an expression of deep respect to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of oil strategy that played an exceptional role in development of economy and national statehood, the SOCAR representatives bowed to the soul of Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his grave.