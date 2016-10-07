Azerbaijani oil export via Ceyhan port increased by 2%

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ 2 million 37 thousand 633 tons of Azerbaijani oil were delivered from Ceyhan Port to the world market in September 2016.

Report informs, 942 thousand 882 tons of this volume was the oil of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The volume of oil exported from Ceyhan port in January-September current year totaled 22,140,885 tons.

In general, 313 million 334 thousand 657 tons of Azerbaijani oil has been exported from Ceyhan Port to the world market since the start of BTC exploitation until October 1, 2016.