Azerbaijani oil export indicator for countries issued

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported crude oil to over 20 countries from Ceyhan, Supsa and Novorossiysk ports in 2015.

Report was told in the SOCAR Marketing and Economic Operations Department.

Italy (25% of total export) is in the first place among these countries and is followed by Germany (14%) and Israel (10%). Share of Asian direction in the total export is about 20%.

Notably, the SOCAR has exported crude oil of 17 931 459 tons from Ceyhan port in 2015, 2 794 905 tons from Supsa port, 1 270 108 tons from Novorossiysk port.

Indicators of crude oil, which has been exported by the SOCAR, represents volume of crude oil of both Azerbaijani state and of the company.

Azerbaijani oil is transported to the Black Sea port via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russian territory. Total length of the pipeline is 1 330 km and first oil has been brought to the world market by this pipeline on October 25, 1997.

Crude oil is transported to Supsa port via Western Route Export Pipeline, which is also known as Baku-Supsa pipeline. Some part of oil, produced from 'Azeri-Chirag-Gunesli' fields block in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, is exported to the world market through this pipeline. The pipeline has been put into use on April 17, 1999, annual transportation capacity is 7 million tons.

Azerbaijani oil is transported to Ceyhan port through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. From this port oil is exported to European market via the Mediterranean Sea. The BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal near Baku. Daily transportation capacity of the pipeline is 1,2 million barrels. The pipeline has been put into operation since 2006.