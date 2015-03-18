Azerbaijani oil decreased in world markets

Baku. 18 March.REPORT.AZ/Today the cost of crude oil brand Azeri LT CIF, exporting from Azerbaijan through the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan drop by 0,39 USD or 0,71%. Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF makes 54,24 dollars.

The price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF made 62,54 USD at the end of last week and constituted to 54,63 dollars per barrel yesterday.