Azerbaijani oil decreased by 2% in markets

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today the cost of crude oil brand Azeri LT CIF, exporting from Azerbaijan through the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan drop by 1,31 USD or 2,01%.

Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF makes 63,86 dollars.

At the end of last week and yesterday Azerbaijani oil made 65,17 USD per barrel.

The minimum price of a oil "Azeri LT CIF" brand was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).