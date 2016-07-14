Azerbaijan increases oil and gas production

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June of this year, Azerbaijan's crude oil production has made 21,064 mln tons.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, this figure is 0.4% higher than the same period of last year.

21.037 mln tons of the crude oil (0.4% more), produced during the reporting period, was marketable oil.

14.923 bln cubic meters of gas produced in the first half of the year. This figure is 1.2% more than in the corresponding period of the previous year. During this period, volume of marketable gas production made 9.362 bln cubic meters. This means a decrease of 8.8% compared to the year.