Azerbaijani Energy Minister receives Energy Charter Secretary General

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary-General of the Energy Charter Urban Rusnak, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the VII International Forum "Energy for Sustainable Development", has met with the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

During the meeting they discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization of an exchange of views on the activities of the International Energy Charter.

It is noted that the preparatory process for the International Energy Charter launched in 2012, and the final document was signed by over 75 countries in May 2015 at The Hague Conference. The updated Energy Charter Declaration describes the concept of energy security in a broader sense - in aspect of security of manufacturers, consumers, and transit countries with limited access to energy resources. U. Rusnak noted that the Energy Charter is of great importance for preparation of a multilateral framework agreement on energy transit. According to him, Azerbaijan as a transit country can make a major contribution to the process.

N. Aliyev, in turn, noted that Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience on the transit of energy resources and to provide the necessary technical support.

U. Rusnak astressed the need for signing a new legal instrument for the deepening of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the next 5 years and importance of Azerbaijan's participation in the 27th Conference of the Energy Charter, which will be held on 25-26 November in Tokyo (Japan).