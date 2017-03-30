Azerbaijani energy mission visits Ukraine

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Azerbaijani delegation on energy issues has paid a visit to Kiev (Ukraine). Tomorrow, the mission will attend Azerbaijani-Ukrainian working group meeting in Ukraine.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

The delegation, consisting of delegates of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), SOCAR Energy Ukraine, “Azərenerji” OJSC, “Azərişıq”OJSC and State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources, is headed by Deputy Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Abbasov.

According to information, cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, power and renewable energy will be discussed in the meeting. In the end, the protocol will be signed.

Notably, the memorandum "On cooperation in the organization of supplies of liquefied natural gas to Ukraine" and agreement "On measures to promote cooperation in the field of oil transportation through the territory of Ukraine" are in force between Baku and Kyiv.