Azerbaijani Energy Minister will attend international summit in Malta

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 28-30, Malta will host the Mediterranean Leadership Summit. Azerbaijan will be represented in the event by the Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, Report was told in the press service of Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Mediterranean Leadership Summit, organized by The Economist will take place from April 28 to April 30, 2016 at the Hilton Malta in Valletta, Malta. The conference will cover areas like to share their leadership strategy and vision for stability, growth and competitiveness in the region.

The event will see the participation of prominent personalities from Europe, the Middle East and North Africa who will share their expertise and insight on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead on issues that are shaping global developments in politics, finance, business, technology, energy, shipping, tourism, and etc.