Georgia imported 835.19 million kWh of electricity in January-August 2019, up 20.5% from the previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.

Of this, 760.538 million kWh or 91.06% fell to share of Azerbaijan.

In the reporting period, Georgia exported 240.65 million kWh, down 59.1% from 2018.

In the eight months, Georgia carried out 61.36 million kWh of energy transit from Azerbaijan to Turkey.