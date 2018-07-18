Azerbaijani and Italian presidents attend polypropylene plant built within 'SOCAR Polymer' project

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Polypropylene Plant, built as part of the SOCAR Polymer project, has been opened in Sumgait Chemical Industry Park.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Italy Sergio Mattarella who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan have attended the opening ceremony.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Sergio Mattarella addressed the event.

Then President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev and President of "Maire Tecnimont" Fabrizio di Amato made a speech.

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy were informed about the plant.

Presidents reviewed the products of the enterprise.