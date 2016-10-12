Azerbaijan won’t attend informal meeting of OPEC EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev will not participate in meeting of representatives of members of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to be held today in Istanbul. Report informs, the minister who has attended 23th World Energy Congress in Istanbul already returned to country.

Bloomberg writes that the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih also left Istanbul before meeting due to disagreement among member states.

Report was informed in the press service of Mnistry of Energy, Natig Aliyev returned to Azerbaijan to welcome President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, whose visit was also canceled later. “Natiq Aliyev had to participate in welcoming ceremony, as he is Co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission. At the same time, as OPEC meeting has informative character and Azerbaijan’s position was earlier expressed by head of state, participation of minister in the meeting isn’t necessary.”

Meeting of OPEC ministers is expected to take part within the framework of XXIII World Energy Congress.