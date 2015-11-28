Azerbaijan will supply LPG to Afghanistan

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Afghanistan signed an agreement on purchase of energy from Russia and Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the press secretary of the Ministry of Commerce of Afghanistan Misafir Kokand announced the signing of a deal on purchase of 150 thousand tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Azerbaijan and 72 thousand tons from Russia.

Kokand also stated that they will buy LPG in these countries at lower prices than in previous years.

Earlier, Afghanistan imported LPG in large quantities from Iran and Turkmenistan.