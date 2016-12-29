Azerbaijan will introduce new penalties for illegal use of natural gas

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will consider the introduction of additional mechanisms for the protection of gas meters and the reduction of commercial losses, as well as new penalties for illegal use of natural gas.

Report informs, Strategic Road Map for the development of public utilities (electric and thermal energy, gas and water supply) in Azerbaijan declares.

"Azerbaijan will study international experience on the implementation of fines for illegal use of natural gas and consider the possibility of making appropriate changes to legislation", the document says.

According to the Strategic Road Map, "Azerigaz" of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will assess gas distribution network in order to identify areas with a high level of leaks and losses, which resulted in the regions on the basis of two criteria (costs for the modernization and the level of losses) company's development plan will be created: "Then the master plan will be prepared to create a gas distribution network in areas without gas distribution infrastructure or on network modernization".

The document also provides for harmonization with international standards of gas quality indicators in gas distribution system of the country, the implementation of measures to clean up the natural gas supplied to the system in order to reduce the negative impact on the technical condition of the gas distribution system.