Azerbaijan will develop a virtual model of oil and gas fields

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azneft" Production Unit of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to develop a SCADA system for building virtual models of oil and gas fields. The system allows to visualize processes deposits exploitation, processing, storage and oil-gas transportation and ongoing processes.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, at the same time, the system will provide continuous monitoring and remote control in order to reduce possible risks. Implementation of the system will reduce costs and increase production.

As a pilot project SCADA system will be introduced in the "28 May" Oil-Gas Production Unit (OGPU). A single center will be established for supervisory control, management and data collection.

In the future the company plans to use the system in all departments of the software, where all information will be sent to the control station of "Azneft" PU administration.