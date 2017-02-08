Azerbaijan keen to use Swedish experience in reducing energy loss

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ At present, reduction of losses in production and distribution of energy is priority for Azerbaijan and cooperation in this regard is important to benefit from Swedish experience.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said at the meeting with Swedish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ingrid Tersman.

Noting a good history of relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden, Energy Minister spoke about the importance of deepening of cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

N. Aliyev said that energy projects in Azerbaijan have turned Caspian region into the spotlight, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum oil and gas pipelines and Southern Gas Corridor project have combined seas and countries and created cooperation formats. "Important issue for us is to deliver natural gas of Azerbaijan to Europe", said N. Aliyev and informed about the work done for the realization of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

The next meeting of the Advisory Council of Ministers to be held on February 23 will contribute to the timely completion of the project and elimination of problems that arise.

It was noted that the strategic importance of the project is not limited to Turkey, Azerbaijan and the whole region.

In addition to serving to the policy of diversification of energy resources it is on the spotligh of Europe as an alternative energy source in complex geopolitical situation.

N. Aliyev noted that along with "Shah Deniz" gas-condensate field, "Absheron" field of Azerbaijan has rich gas resources. Additional volumes of gas can be successfully exported via "Southern Gas Corridor" project in the future.