Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel production

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September oil products worth 1 830.9 mln AZN produced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, this is 0.7% less than the same period of last year.

During the first 9 months, 907 thousand Tons of gasoline, 512.1 thousand Tons of kerosene, 2 128.3 thousand Tons of diesel fuel, 263.8 thousand Tons of crude oil, 18.2 thousand Tons of lubricating oils, 171, 9 thousand Tons of bitumen were produced.

Production of kerosene decreased by 2.5%, lubricants - 55.1%, motor gasoline - 0.5%, oil bitumen - 5%.

During the reporting period, the production of diesel fuel increased by 1.1%, fuel oil - 47.5%.