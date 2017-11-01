Azerbaijan transported 48.5 bln cum gas to Turkey so far

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Since beginning of development of the Shah Deniz gas condensate field in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, 86 bln cubic meters of gas and 21.5 mln tons of condensate have been produced as of today.

Report informs, Advisor to the First Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Alakbar Abbasov said at the Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition in Baku (November 1-3).

According to him, as of October 1, 6.5 bln cubic meters of gas exported to Georgia and 48.5 bln cubic meters of gas to Turkey via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) as part of the Shah Deniz-1 project.