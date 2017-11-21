Azerbaijan to take part in summit of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will attend the 4th summit of heads of states and governments of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) member countries, to be held in Bolivia on November 24.

Report informs citing the ministry, current state and prospects of the gas industry and gas market, as well as development of cooperation between the gas exporting countries will be discussed in the summit.

Notably, Azerbaijan was unanimously adopted as an observer member at the 17th meeting of the Ministers of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum states in 2015. The GECF comprises of 12 key (Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela) and 7 observer (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Norway, Iraq, Oman and Peru) members.