Azerbaijan to take part in OE 2015 exhibition

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented at International Exhibition and Conference 2015 Offshore Europe (OE 2015), to be held on September 8-11, in Aberdeen (Scotland).Report was told in Organising Committee.

According to the information, Azerbaijan will hold a presentation on September 8 from 10:30 to 12:00.

"The process of hydrocarbon production with further processing and production of finished products with a total volume of operations amounting to 65 billion pounds over 10 years organized in Azerbaijan.This process also includes the possibility of expanding gas fields "Umid", "Babek" and "Absheron" and fields "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and "Shah Deniz", new oil and gas refining and petrochemical complexes.The volume of possible investments of British companies could reach 11 billion pounds.Great Britain has a wide experience in training for the examination and complete set of equipment in the field of engineering and project management, for which there is demand in Azerbaijan in the field of large-scale oil and gas "organizers said.

Exhibition and conference in Aberdeen will bring together 1,500 companies from over 100 countries. It is expected that the number of visitors to the exhibition and conference will exceed 70 thousand people.