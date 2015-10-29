Azerbaijan to sign oil contract with Canadian company

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is going to sign a contract with Canada’s Zenith Energy company for developing onshore oil fields Muradkhanli-Jafarli-Zardab in Azerbaijan, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) told reporters on October 29, Report informs.

"The contract is almost ready. Azerbaijani side has already granted permission for signing the contract,” said Abdullayev.

Currently, the remaining details of the agreement are under development, according to SOCAR’s president.

This block of fields is technically very complex, there are some problems, but the service staff is working on these issues, Abdullayev added.