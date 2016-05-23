Azerbaijan to sell 17% DESFA shares to Italian "Snam"

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the operator of the gas distribution network in Greece has won the tender and will sell 17% of shares out of 66% in DESFA to "Snam"

Report informs Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said in an interview with ANS TV.

According to him, Greek side has promised that the issue of DESFA will be solved by the end of this year.

In other words, either European Commission must accept that there is no contrary to the laws or as they say, 17% out of 66% will be sold to another company. The talks are being held. We agree with it. We will sell 17% to the Italian "Snam" and thus, the issue of DESFA will be resolved", the minister added.

Notably, Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR has acquired a 66-percent block of share of the Greek natural gas transmission network operator, DESFA in 2013.