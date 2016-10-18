 Top
    Azerbaijan to save 1.1 bln cubic meters of natural gas in 2020

    Jamil Melikov: This means GDP growth by 7.9%

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ In 2005- 2015, Azerbaijan has invested 987.4 mln AZN in alternative energy. 83% of this amount accounted for the state, 17% - private sector.

    Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources Jamil Melikov stated at a press conference held in the framework of the 7th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development.

    According to him, in 2020 the country will save 1.1 bln cubic meters of natural gas: "Our activities in the sector of alternative energy will save 1.1 bln cubic meters of natural gas, which means GDP growth by 7.9%".

