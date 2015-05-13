Azerbaijan to produce "Euro-5" gasoline in 2018

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will carry out the production of Ai-92 and Ai-95 gasoline in accordance with environmental standards of "Euro-5" from 2018.

Report informs that SOCAR Vice-president for refining, David Mammadov said: "We have one program. According to the program, Ai- 92 and Ai-95 gasoline will be processed in standards of "Euro-5".

"The decision was made on producing Ai-92 gasoline by the plant of April, 2014. Ai-95 gasoline demand was decided to provide the imports. Today "Euro 5" is considered the ecologically cleanest gasoline. The reason for the decision is due to protecting the environment. The major consumers of petrol in the country are Ai-92 gasoline users."