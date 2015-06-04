Azerbaijan to produce 41 mln. tons of oil and 30 bln. cubic meters of gas in 2015

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ This year Azerbaijan plans to produce 41 mln tons of oil and 30 bln cubic meters of gas.Production at SOCAR fileds is expected to reach 8.3 mln tons of oil and 6.5 bln cubic meters of gas.Report informs it was stated by the vice-president of SOCAR Rahman Gurbanov.

According to him, 6.5 mln tons of SOCAR oil produced will be processed, 1.7 mln tons - sent for export:" ACG will produce 30.3 mln tons of oil and 13.8 bln cubic meters of gas, " Shah Deniz "- 2.1 mln tons of condensate and 9.8 bln cubic meters of gas."

In 2015, SOCAR is planning to export 1.2 bln cubic meters of gas to Georgia and supply "Azerenergy" with 4.85 bln cubic meters of gas.

R. Gurbanov said that 200 mln cubic meters of gas exported to Russia. Last year, gas was also sent to Turkey and Georgia:"Last year, 5.9 bln cubic meters of gas sold to Turkey, 0.7 bln cubic meters - to Georgia from "Shah Deniz ".The rest of the gas from "Shah Deniz" focused on the internal needs of the country.Also 1.2 bln cubic meters of gas from other fields sold to Georgia."

SOCAR representative said that this year 2.6 bln cubic meters of gas from the field will be transferred to Azerbaijan, 6.3 bln cubic meters - Turkey 0.74 bln cubic meters - Georgia: " Also 3.1 bln cubic meters of gas from the block ACG will be transferred to Azerbaijan, 9.2 mln cubic meters - is pumped into the reservoir to maintain pressure."