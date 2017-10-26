 Top
    Azerbaijan to increase gas production 61% in 2021

    Next year gas production will be 30.5 billion cubic meters

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Gas production in Azerbaijan will increase next year by 5% up to 30 498.3 million cubic meters compared to 2017.

    Report informs, by this year end 29,060 billion cubic meters of gas expected to be produced in the country.

    Gas production in 2019 will increase by 27% up to 37 027.7 million cubic meters compared to the 2017 forecast.

    An increase of 43% predicted in 2020 up to 41,532.3 million cubic meters, and by 61% up to 46,711.4 million cubic meters in 2021.

