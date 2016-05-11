Azerbaijan to hold a meeting on acquisition of a stake in DESFA

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Negotiations on DESFA are underway. The parties have not specified the percentage of equity."

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

R. Abdullayev noted that soon there will be a debate with the leadership of Greece: "I plan to take part in the opening ceremony and to discuss this issue with the Greek government."

In 2013, SOCAR has won international tender for the sale of 66% stake in DESFA for 400 million EUR. Subsequently, however, the European Commission expressed concern about the agreement and started investigations. The Greek government, on the basis of the principle of non-monopoly, offers to sell 17% stake in DESFA to third party.