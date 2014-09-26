 Top
    Azerbaijan to export 5000 tons of petrol to Kazakhstan in the near future

    Vice-Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan: In the future, the parties will agree on the fuel supply

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ First batch of fuel from Azerbaijan in the amount of 5 thousand tons should go to the Kazakh market in the near future.

    Report informs referring to Kapital.kz, it was stated by the Vice-Minister of Energy Uzakbai Karabalin.

    He noted that the parties have reached an appropriate agreement.

    Speaking of deliveries of Russian gasoline to Kazakhstan currently experiencing fuel shortages, U.Karabalin explained, that treaties with Russia for the supply of gasoline in the amount of about 69 thousand tons are also confirmed and in the near future this issue is expected to be solved.

