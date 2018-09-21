Azerbaijan to chair Energy Charter Conference in 2020

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ A decision on Azerbaijan's chairmanship over the Energy Charter Conference in 2020 has been made, Ministry of Energy told Report.

Since the Southern Gas Corridor will be launched in 2020 and the most appropriate place for holding of the event at that time is Baku, Azerbaijan has nominated for chairmanship over the Energy Charter Conference. As Armenia and Mongolia also bid for chairmanship, there was a competition among the three countries.

However, as a result of Azerbaijan’s continuous activity in this regard, negotiations via diplomatic channels, our country was viewed as the most appropriate candidate for chairmanship. Armenia and Mongolia agreed to chair the conference in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

It is yet another success of Azerbaijan to be hosting the Energy Charter Conference in the year, which is remarkable for our country in terms of energy policy.