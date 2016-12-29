Azerbaijan to assess opportunities for electricity trading with Greece, Iraq and neighboring countries

Baku. 29 December.REPORT.AZ/ Taking into account, prime cost of electricity production, demand for natural gas in the domestic market, prices of electricity and natural gas in the export markets and export costs, relevant state agency in Azerbaijan will carry out a comparative analysis between export of electricity and natural gas.

Report informs, Strategic Road Map for the development of utilities (electricity and thermal energy, water and gas) in the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by the head of state, declares.

According to the document, if export of electricity is economically viable, other works in this direction will start. The Strategic Road Map mentions that "Azerenerji" OJSC will hold initial discussions with neighboring countries (Iran, Russia, Turkey and Georgia) on demand of the region for electricity as well as study possibilities to increase electricity export by assessing effectiveness of direct export of natural gas.

"Also, "Azerenerji" will assess electricity trading with Georgia, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Russia and Turkey using existing power lines," the document declares.

In accordance with the "Strategic Road Map", as a result of realization of this priority, in 2020, real GDP will directly reach 70 mln AZN or indirectly 45 mln AZN, a total growth of 115 mln AZN.

50% of Georgian electricity imports, 20% of Turkish will be provided.