Azerbaijan TES switched to fuel oil because of accident

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Delay in gas supply caused by accident in Sangachal gas pipeline forced to use alternative resources for production of electric power.

Report informs, Azerenerji OJSC's press service informed.

Head of public relations and press service of the company Yahya Babanli said, at present we use gas for production of only 20% of our electric power output in thermoelectric station (TES): “In relation with accident, operative measures have been taken to prevent delays in electric power supply and ensure sustainability. Delay in gas supply caused by accident in Sangachal gas pipeline forced to use alternative resources for production of electric power. Azerbaijan TES, the station with biggest generation capacity in Azerbaijan electric power system, immediately switched production process to fuel oil. At present 80% of electric power produced with application of this fuel”.

Notably, on January 10 at 20:45, 1000mm main gas pipeline connecting Sangachal Main Facilities with Gazimammad was inflamed.