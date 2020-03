© Pexels https://report.az/storage/news/15558cd2a492b1916463c05a63c888e2/f0aef425-1464-4d52-8435-f978d2839349_292.jpg

In January, Azerbaijan supplied 26.43 million kWh of electricity to Turkey via Georgia, the Electricity System Commercial Operator of Georgia said.

No electricity was supplied from Azerbaijan to Turkey during the same period last year. In February 2019, the volume made up 8.99 million kWh.

In 2019, Georgia transited 136.16 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan to Turkey.