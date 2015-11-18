Azerbaijan sharply increases black oil production

Baku. 18 November.REPORT.AZ/ Production volume of oil products in Azerbaijan made 2 047,7 million manats in January-October of this year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Commitee, this figure decreased by 1,6% in comparison with January-October of previous year.

During the reported period, 573,5 thousand tons of kerosene, 19,5 thousand tons of lubricating oils, 1 020,5 thousand tons of motor benzine, 2 362,8 thousand tons of diesel, 302,9 thousand tons of black oil, 142,0 tons of oil bitumen, 162,5 thousand tons of benzine for usage in oil and chemistry field were produced.

Production of kerosene decreased by 2,4%, lubricating oils by 57,2%, motor benzine by 0,3%, diesel oil fuel by 0,9%, oil bitumen by 32,3%, benzine for usage in oil and chemistry field by 5%.

Petcoke production increased by 61,3%.