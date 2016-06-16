 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan sharply increased black oil production

    In 2016 Azerbaijan produced 981 thousand tons of diesel fuel

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2016, volume of black oil (mazut) production in Azerbaijan in terms of value amounted to 1 084.0 mln AZN.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, it is less by 8.8% than the same period last year.

    During the reporting period made 471.0 thousand tons of gasoline, 79.0 thousand tons of gasoline for the petrochemical industry, 275.2 thousand tons of kerosene, 980.7 thousand tons of diesel fuel, 5.0 thousand tons of lubricating oils, 47 7 thousand tons of oil bitumen, 69.3 thousand tons of petroleum coke.

    Production of motor gasoline decreased by 10.4%, gasoline for the petrochemical industry - by 15.9%, kerosene - 5.5%, diesel fuel - by 27.2%, of lubricating oils - 29.6%, oil bitumen - 14.4 % petroleum coke - 40.4%.

    In the first five months, the production of fuel oil increased by 187.4 times.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi