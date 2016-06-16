Azerbaijan sharply increased black oil production

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2016, volume of black oil (mazut) production in Azerbaijan in terms of value amounted to 1 084.0 mln AZN.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, it is less by 8.8% than the same period last year.

During the reporting period made 471.0 thousand tons of gasoline, 79.0 thousand tons of gasoline for the petrochemical industry, 275.2 thousand tons of kerosene, 980.7 thousand tons of diesel fuel, 5.0 thousand tons of lubricating oils, 47 7 thousand tons of oil bitumen, 69.3 thousand tons of petroleum coke.

Production of motor gasoline decreased by 10.4%, gasoline for the petrochemical industry - by 15.9%, kerosene - 5.5%, diesel fuel - by 27.2%, of lubricating oils - 29.6%, oil bitumen - 14.4 % petroleum coke - 40.4%.

In the first five months, the production of fuel oil increased by 187.4 times.