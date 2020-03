In January-February 2020, Georgia imported 517.332 million cubic meters of gas worth $89.234 million from Azerbaijan, up 31.317 million cubic meters or 6.4% from the previous year, Report informs citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

In the reporting period, 13,819,000 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $6.611 million were exported to Georgia, down 11,342,000 tonnes or 45% from 2019.