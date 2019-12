In ten months of 2019, Georgia imported 1,310,630,600 cubic meters of gas worth $217,076,200 from Azerbaijan, up 66,287,200 cubic meters or 5.3% from the previous year, Report informs.

In the reporting period, 124,654,900 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $68,708,500 were exported to Georgia, down 10,145,100 tonnes or 7.5% from 2018.