​Azerbaijan sees decline in electricity production in May

In May 2020, the electricity production in the country made up 1,899.6 million kWh, down 17.5 million kWh from the previous year, Report informs citing Ministry of Energy.

Export amounted to 21.7 million kWh and import – to 17.5 million kWh, respectively, up 2.7 million kWh and 8.6 million kWh from 2019.

In January-May 2020, the electricity production across the country made up 10,796.5 million kWh, up 51.1 million kWh from 2019.

In the reporting period, the production grew 200.8 million kWh to 10,095.6 million kWh in the Thermal Power Stations (TPS), declined by 150.5 million kWh to 549 million kWh in Water Power Stations (WPS) and rose 0.7 million kWh to 151.9 million kWh in other sources. Wind Power Stations produced 45.1 million kWh of energy, Solar Power Stations – 18.1 million kWh, and Solid waste incineration plant – 88.7 million kWh.

In the five months of 2020, energy production from Azerenergy OJSC stood at 9,650.6 million kWh (TPS – 9,186.2 million kWh, WPS – 464.4 million kWh), from State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) – at 155.8 million kWh (TPS – 65.2 million kWh, WPS – 75.1 million kWh, Solar Power Stations – 15.5 million kWh), from other Power Stations – 990.1 million kWh.

During this period, electricity export made up 522.3 million kWh, down 113.7 million kWh from 2019. Electricity import surged 1.1 million kWh to 62.2 million kWh.