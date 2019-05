Azerbaijan produced 9,693,600 tonnes of crude oil, including gas condensate in January-March 2019.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that marketable oil made 9,681,300 tonnes of this volume, up 0.4% from previous year.

In the reporting period, the country produced 9,074,200,000 cubic meters of natural gas, up 27% in comparison to a year ago.

Of this, 6,041,500,000 cubic meters of marketable gas, up 36% by contrast to previous year.