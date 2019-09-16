​Azerbaijan sees 31% rise in marketable gas production

Azerbaijan produced 25,172,900 tonnes of crude oil, including gas condensate in January-August 2019.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that marketable oil amounted to 25,119,800 tonnes of this volume, down 2.5% from the previous year. Oil production dropped 2.4% in comparison to a year earlier.

In the reporting period, the country produced 23,074,100,000 cubic meters of natural gas, up 18.1% in comparison to a year earlier.

Of this, marketable gas made up 15,864,900,000 cubic meters, up 30.9% by contrast to the previous year.