​Azerbaijan sees 29% rise in marketable gas production

Azerbaijan produced 28,216,200 tonnes of crude oil, including gas condensate in January-September 2019.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that marketable oil amounted to 28,147,400 tonnes of this volume, down 2.8% from the previous year. Oil production dropped 2.7% in comparison to a year earlier.

In the reporting period, the country produced 25,981,700,000 cubic meters of natural gas, up 16.8% in comparison to a year earlier.

Of this, marketable gas made up 17,892,600,000 cubic meters, up 29.3% by contrast to the previous year.