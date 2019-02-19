Azerbaijan sees 23% rise in gas production

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced 3,333,700 tonnes of crude oil, including gas condensate in January 2019.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that marketable oil made 3,329,900 tonnes of this volume.

Oil production dropped by 0.8% in January.

In the reporting period, the country produced 3,062,100,000 cubic meters of natural gas, including 1,992,400,000 cubic meters of marketable gas.

Meanwhile, oil production rose by 23.1%, and marketable gas extraction by 26.4% in January.