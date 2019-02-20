Azerbaijan's oil production amounted to 2.045 billion tonnes so far

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has produced 1.067 billion tonnes of oil from offshore fields, 0.978 billion tonnes from onshore fields, SOCAR Vice-President for Fields Development Yashar Latifov said at the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Drilling Caspian 2019 Conference & Exhibition.

According to him, 689 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been extracted from the offshore fields, and 139 billion cubic meters from onshore fields so far.

SOCAR Vice President said that the company had implemented 2.6 million meters of drilling works since 2000. Moreover, 1,490 wells have been involved in the production, 70-80 wells are put into operation every year.