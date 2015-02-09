Azerbaijan's oil export increased by 12% in January

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January of this year 2 480.296 thousand tons of oil were exported to the world market from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey).This is more than 12.3% compared to the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), in the reporting month 1 698.768 thousand tons of oil exported from the port of Ceyhan, accounted for the State Oil Fund (SOFAR).

In general, since the commissioning of the BTC pipeline on February 1, 2015 from the port of Ceyhan exported more than 264,419 tons of Azerbaijani oil which is more than 12.35% compared to the same period last year.

During January 2014 the port of Ceyhan exported 2 208.677 thousand tons of oil on the world market, of which 1592 04 tons of oil accounted to SOFAR.