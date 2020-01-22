 Top

Azerbaijan’s main pipelines transport 38.8M tonnes of oil in 2019

Azerbaijan’s main oil pipelines transported 38,786,700 tonnes of oil in 2019, down 6.5% from the previous year, Report informs.

According to the State Statistical Committee, 80.3% or 31,135,100 tonnes of oil was transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), down 7.96% from a year earlier.

During the reporting period, BTC also transported 4,475,000 tonnes of transit oil, down 31% from 2018.

The 1,768 kilometers long pipeline starts at the Sangachal Terminal near Baku, Azerbaijan. Its transportation capacity is 1.2 mln bpd. It was put into operation in June 2006. Currently, the pipeline is transporting ACG oil, Shahdeniz condensate. Moreover, other crude oil and condensate, as well as transit oil are also transported via the pipeline.

Azerbaijani oil is also transported via Baku-Supsa and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines.

