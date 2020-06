Azerbaijan’s main oil pipelines transported 15.65 million tonnes of oil in January-May 2020, down 5.4% from the previous year, Report informs.

According to the State Statistical Committee, 80.1% or 12.53 million tonnes of oil was transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), down 6.6% from a year earlier.

During the reporting period, BTC also transported 1.79 million tonnes of transit oil, down 9.8% from 2019.