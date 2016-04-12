Construction of Azerbaijan's main oil refinery will be launched in 2017

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ FEED phase has already begun in the framework of reconstruction project of Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery and this phase is planned to be conituned till 2016 end.

Report informs, Emil Alkhasli, Deputy Director General of Oil-Gas Processing and Oil-Gas Complex said at the event entitled 'State support to the development of industry', in Baku, organized by Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and SOCAR.

E.Alkhasli noted that construction phase is planned after completion of FEED project works by the year end. According to him, reconstruction of the plant is planned in three phases. Operation of a new bitumen installation is intended till June 2018.

Deputy Director General added that until June 2019, the plant will produce diesel fuel conforming to Euro-5 standards. In the third phase, production of petrol meeting Euro-5 standards is planned. According to him, until May of 2020, installation conforming to Euro-5 standards will be put into operation.