​Azerbaijan’s gas production to exceed 40 bcm next year

Azerbaijan’s gas production is planned to exceed 40 billion cubic meters in 2020, Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said at the opening of the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

"The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which was launched a year ago, is a project directed to strategic interests, economic development and global cooperation. Works on delivery of Caspian gas to Europe from a new source in 2020 are at the final stage, works on its expansion are being launched. The SGC allows Azerbaijan to develop the energy strategy in the natural gas sector too. Works on the SGC have already yielded results," the minister said.

According to him, TANAP has transported 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey so far. He said gas extraction from Shahdeniz will be increased by 6 bcm this year, 8.5 bcm in 2020: "So, the total gas production in the country in 2020 is expected to exceed 40 bcm."